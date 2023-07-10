The odds of landing a ‘dream job’ in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From the time we’re kids, many of us have a “dream job.” As we get older, the dream job is still there, but it may have changed. A new report crunched the numbers and found the odds of landing 12 of the top dream jobs in Arizona. For Arizonans, the best odds are for a lawyer at one in 253. That’s also close to the national average. The dream job with the worst odds is a singer at one in 8,264. Nationally, being an athlete has the worst odds, at one in 16,164. Check out the full chart below.

Dream Job Odds Lawyer 1 in 253 Doctor 1 in 354 Firefighter 1 in 401 Pilot 1 in 723 Psychologist 1 in 1468 Architect 1 in 1555 Chef 1 in 1894 Veterinarian 1 in 1942 Photographer 1 in 3175 Writer 1 in 4950 Athlete 1 in 6289 Singer 1 in 8264

The data was put together by casinos.com, which used the data extracted from the Bureau of Labor Statistics website and then divided by the population of each state and multiplied by 1,000 to reveal the odds of landing each dream job per state. The nationwide odds were then tallied by calculating the average odds of every dream job across all the states. For more information, click/tap here.

