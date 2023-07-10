Your Life
The odds of landing a ‘dream job’ in Arizona

The odds of becoming a doctor in Arizona are 1 in 354.
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From the time we’re kids, many of us have a “dream job.” As we get older, the dream job is still there, but it may have changed. A new report crunched the numbers and found the odds of landing 12 of the top dream jobs in Arizona. For Arizonans, the best odds are for a lawyer at one in 253. That’s also close to the national average. The dream job with the worst odds is a singer at one in 8,264. Nationally, being an athlete has the worst odds, at one in 16,164. Check out the full chart below.

Dream JobOdds
Lawyer1 in 253
Doctor1 in 354
Firefighter1 in 401
Pilot1 in 723
Psychologist1 in 1468
Architect1 in 1555
Chef1 in 1894
Veterinarian1 in 1942
Photographer1 in 3175
Writer1 in 4950
Athlete1 in 6289
Singer1 in 8264

The data was put together by casinos.com, which used the data extracted from the Bureau of Labor Statistics website and then divided by the population of each state and multiplied by 1,000 to reveal the odds of landing each dream job per state. The nationwide odds were then tallied by calculating the average odds of every dream job across all the states. For more information, click/tap here.

