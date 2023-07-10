Your Life
New water slides are open at JW Marriott’s Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort

The $18 million water park is now open in Phoenix!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The JW Marriott has been working on improving its staycation experience, especially focusing on its brand new Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort waterpark called AquaRidge! Arizona’s Family’s Gibby Parra headed north to see the slides!

The expansion cost $18 million! Tiisai Mutsiwegota, director of Resort Experience, said, “We’re so excited! We’ve got the Gullywasher, the Little Eddy, and The Drop! Each has something for everyone!” “I’ve seen some of the biggest, cheesiest smiles come from some of the biggest guys out here,” he said. “We are the only resort west of the Mississippi to have a dual-person, vertical slide. You won’t find it at any other resort in the West!”

The Marriott has made some serious renovations just in time for summer!

For the little kids, there’s a family zone and water features! “We also will have the VIP adult-only Sky Island,” Mutsiwegota said. Those aspects of the park will open later this summer. Want to come out for a splash? Click here to reserve your stay at the JW Marriott resort!

