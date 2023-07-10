Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Las Vegas police: New York man fights one-legged man, strips naked, dances on top of poker table

Flamingo Las Vegas (Courtesy Caesars Entertainment)
Flamingo Las Vegas (Courtesy Caesars Entertainment)(Caesars Entertainment)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A New York man was arrested for allegedly running around the Strip naked before interrupting a poker game by “gyrating” and picking a fight with a one-legged man, according to authorities.

Brian Danilczyk, 35, faces charges of disorderly conduct, battery and five counts of indecent exposure since his arrest Sunday. He has since been released from jail.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 11:22 p.m. for a reported fight at the Flamingo near the Bird Bar.

Police learned a man, later identified as Danilczyk, had attacked “citizen A” who had one leg, according to police.

“Danilczyk then ran off northbound to the Linq,” the report states. “Danilczyk was not known to Citizen A and he declined to press charges.”

Danilczyk was later detained at Harrahs by security and police arrived to verify if he was the same man they were looking for in regard to the assault on the one-legged man.

Police believe it was.

“Danilczyk was seen by security and CCTV footage removing his clothing at the Linq... he ran completely naked through to Harrahs,” the report states.

“Danilczyk had climbed atop a poker table game and flaunted his genitals to all who passed, exposing his privates while ‘gyrating.’”

Danilczyk then “transitioned to a position where he exposed his” butt for all who passed on the main floor, the report continues.

Security stepped in and wrestled Danilczyk off the table, scattering chips and cards before he was taken to a secure room. When questioned by police, Danilczyk “did not recall the encounter,” but was lucid and cooperative, but appeared to be in an altered mental state.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
The crash happened on I-17 near Thunderbird Road.
One person arrested after 6-car crash on I-17 in north Phoenix
Number one is going to surprise you!
Most common fast food chains in Arizona
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall
One firefighter has been hospitalized.
Double house fire burns in west Phoenix; firefighter hurt

Latest News

Brian Patrick said he’d been living in the “Zone” for about a year after losing his landscaping...
City of Phoenix clean-up of the “Zone” making a difference, says former homeless man
Crews from Mesa-Gateway Airtanker Base are ready at any given moment, already responding to 118...
Mesa-Gateway Airtanker Base gearing up for longer wildfire season
Arizona fire crews preparing for longer wildfire season
SRP says to set your thermostat to 78-80 degrees while at home.
SRP’s tips on saving money while keeping cool during Arizona’s heat wave
An 18-year-old was hit multiple times but was able to run away.
18-year-old hospitalized after shooting at Westgate in Glendale, police looking for suspects