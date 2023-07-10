Gov. Hobbs announces $19 million for VOCA Crime Victims Fund

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Victim of Crime Act’s Crime Victims Fund is getting an influx of $19 million, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on Monday. The money will go to a variety of programming, nonprofits, shelter services, and local agencies.

The VOCA Crime Victims Fund has been dwindling significantly in dollar amounts, the governor’s office says, falling from $70.8 million in 2018 o $31 million in 2022. A news release says the one-time allocation of $19 million is to help fill the gap. “I’m proud of the lifesaving work happening across the state to help crime victims and I’m glad the State of Arizona can support their important work,” Gov. Hobbs said.

VOCA’s mission statement is as follows:

Respond to the emotional, psychological or physical needs of crime victims;

Assist victims in stabilizing their lives after victimization;

Assist victims to understand and participate in the criminal justice system; or

Restore a measure of security and safety for the victim.

The fund’s services include information, advocacy, emotional support, shelter and housing, and criminal or civil justice system services.

The Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence is one of the organizations that has been advocating for more VOCA funding. Jenna Panas, CEO of the organization, said, “With this funding, vital programs for victims will remain open and operational, preventing a shutdown or reduction of essential services.”

VOCA funds will be distributed through the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

