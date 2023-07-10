Your Life
GCU’s Jacob Wilson drafted by Athletics

Jacob Wilson walks to the stage to shake hands with Commissioner Rob Manfred, as the pick by the Oakland Athletics in baseball's amateur draft, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)(John Froschauer | AP)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the sixth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Oakland Athletics selected infielder Jacob Wilson out of Grand Canyon University. The shortstop is the first player in GCU history to be selected in the opening round of the MLB Draft.

Wilson hit .411 last season with the Antelopes, hitting six home runs with 61 RBIs, all while earning WAC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Over three collegiate seasons, Wilson batted .361 with 22 home runs, 155 RBIs, 61 walks, and just 31 strikeouts in his 155 career games at GCU.

“It’s a dream come true,” Wilson said Sunday evening on MLB Network after being selected by the A’s. “This is a moment I’ve been waiting for for a long time now.”

Wilson is the son of former MLB player Jack Wilson, who spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, and Atlanta Braves. Jack Wilson finished his career with a .265 batting average with a .671 OPS in 1,370 career games.

