First Alert Weather: Heat wave enters into another week for Arizona

By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s another First Alert Weather Day as an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley metro areas and the southern and western deserts of our state. That warning is currently set to expire next Sunday, but could be extended by the National Weather Service if the dangerously hot streak of weather continues.

Strong high pressure will lead to a very hot week ahead. High temperatures range from about 111 degrees today to 117 by the weekend. Today will mark our 11th consecutive day of temperatures topping out at at least 110 degrees.

Monsoon storm activity is possible today mainly in Southern and Eastern Arizona. For the Valley, there’s a very slight chance of storms Tuesday evening, with gusty winds and blowing dust our biggest threats. The rest of the week looks dry and hot, with storms limited to the higher terrain and Southeastern Arizona.

