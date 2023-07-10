First Alert Weather Day brings sticky, high humidity and lower temperatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ridge of high pressure camped over southeast Arizona continues to bring unseasonably hot temperatures. But today, it got a little extra ingredient to the weather picture: humidity. Dewpoints are in the 50s around metro Phoenix, so it’s feeling pretty hot and sticky out there. The moisture is forecast to stick around through Tuesday.

The other part of the humidity being up is that it’s holding temperatures down—a little bit. While the Weather Service is continuing the heat warning through the following Monday, temperatures won’t be quite as brutal through Wednesday.

The high shifts out a position that’s importing a bit of moisture to one over southern Arizona, where it effectively blocks much water from getting into the state. Even a burst of moisture out of the Sea of Cortez is unlikely. With that shift, we’ll see scorching high temperatures into early next week with hot morning temperatures. Our most searing temp will be 116 through Sunday, and our warmest low will be somewhere in the low-90s.

As of this writing, 2 pm, we’ve “only” reached 107. Through Sunday, we had recorded ten straight days of 110 degrees or more. The record is 18 consecutive days in the summer of 1974.

