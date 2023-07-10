Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather Day brings sticky, high humidity and lower temperatures

Temperatures above 110 are expected to continue across Phoenix throughout the week.
Temperatures above 110 are expected to continue across Phoenix throughout the week.(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ridge of high pressure camped over southeast Arizona continues to bring unseasonably hot temperatures. But today, it got a little extra ingredient to the weather picture: humidity. Dewpoints are in the 50s around metro Phoenix, so it’s feeling pretty hot and sticky out there. The moisture is forecast to stick around through Tuesday.

The other part of the humidity being up is that it’s holding temperatures down—a little bit. While the Weather Service is continuing the heat warning through the following Monday, temperatures won’t be quite as brutal through Wednesday.

The high shifts out a position that’s importing a bit of moisture to one over southern Arizona, where it effectively blocks much water from getting into the state. Even a burst of moisture out of the Sea of Cortez is unlikely. With that shift, we’ll see scorching high temperatures into early next week with hot morning temperatures. Our most searing temp will be 116 through Sunday, and our warmest low will be somewhere in the low-90s.

As of this writing, 2 pm, we’ve “only” reached 107. Through Sunday, we had recorded ten straight days of 110 degrees or more. The record is 18 consecutive days in the summer of 1974.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolutiion possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where weather is headed.

DOWNLOAD NOW

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
The crash happened on I-17 near Thunderbird Road.
One person arrested after 6-car crash on I-17 in north Phoenix
Number one is going to surprise you!
Most common fast food chains in Arizona
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall
One firefighter has been hospitalized.
Double house fire burns in west Phoenix; firefighter hurt

Latest News

First Alert Weather bringing extreme heat to Phoenix
.
First Alert Weather: Heat wave enters into another week for Arizona
First Alert Weather Day brings heat wave into Arizona
Heat wave continues for another workweek across metro Phoenix