Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

East Valley movie theaters offer school teachers free tickets later this month

Majestic has locations in Chandler, Gilbert and Tempe
If you're a school teacher or school district employee, you qualify for free movie tickets in...
If you're a school teacher or school district employee, you qualify for free movie tickets in July!(Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill is offering free tickets to all college, school and homeschool teachers as well as school district employees from July 14 to July 31.

Just show your current educator ID to the lobby concierge, and you’ll get your free ticket! Tickets can be used for any new releases Monday through Thursday and all screenings before 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The following are some anticipated new releases: Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and so many others.

Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill locations can be found throughout the East Valley as follows:

  • Chandler: 4955 S. Arizona Ave
  • Gilbert: 5478 S Power Road
  • Tempe: 1140 E. Baseline Road

Click here to learn more!

If you're a school teacher or school district employee, you qualify for free movie tickets in...
If you're a school teacher or school district employee, you qualify for free movie tickets in July!(Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
The crash happened on I-17 near Thunderbird Road.
One person arrested after 6-car crash on I-17 in north Phoenix
Number one is going to surprise you!
Most common fast food chains in Arizona
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall
One firefighter has been hospitalized.
Double house fire burns in west Phoenix; firefighter hurt

Latest News

Chrysocolla Inn
Chrysocolla Inn takes you back in time to Globe’s mining days (but with modern conveniences)
The first excursion train of the Verde Canyon Railroad rolled out of the Clarkdale depot on...
Verde Canyon Railroad connects past and present in unique ride
Homelessness is a growing concern in Arizona, and Homeward Bound is a non-profit organization...
Community Corner with Darrell J. spotlights Homeward Bound
Number one is going to surprise you!
Most common fast food chains in Arizona