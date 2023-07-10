East Valley movie theaters offer school teachers free tickets later this month

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill is offering free tickets to all college, school and homeschool teachers as well as school district employees from July 14 to July 31.

Just show your current educator ID to the lobby concierge, and you’ll get your free ticket! Tickets can be used for any new releases Monday through Thursday and all screenings before 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The following are some anticipated new releases: Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and so many others.

Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill locations can be found throughout the East Valley as follows:

Chandler: 4955 S. Arizona Ave

Gilbert: 5478 S Power Road

Tempe: 1140 E. Baseline Road

