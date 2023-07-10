Your Life
Drop in gas prices could offer relief for Arizona’s small businesses

The drop in gas prices makes for happy wallets, especially for the small businesses still hurting from the steep trend.
The drop in gas prices makes for happy wallets, especially for the small businesses still hurting from the steep trend.(Arizona's Family)
By Casey Torres
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:54 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re finally getting some relief at the gas pump. Who could forget paying over $5.00 last year? AAA reports Arizona is seeing an average of $3.79 for regular gas on Sunday. The drop makes for happy wallets, especially for the small businesses still hurting from the steep trend. “I always put in lot of love into what I do,” said Anthony Perez.

Perez is the owner of Los Muertos Salsa. “I make it the way that my grandma taught me how to make it and how my mom taught me,” he said. His family’s recipe has garnered attention. Perez said his salsas have won Best of the Valley three years in a row.

Although popular, his company hasn’t had it all too easy. “We’ve definitely downsized a little bit. We used to have our own storefront, but due to the economy and trying to find people to work, we decided to work out of another kitchen,” he said. “Deliveries were definitely profitable for us, good for us during the pandemic.”

A successful pandemic pivot to delivery, only to hit another obstacle. “Now we had to stop because of gas prices and also trying to find people wanting to work to do the actual delivery for us,” he said.

AAA shows Arizona’s prices for regular gas averaged $5.04 this time last year. Sunday’s average statewide was $3.79. Last month’s average was $4.33. “As a small business, you just kind of have to roll with the punches,” said Perez. If the prices continue to drop, Perez hopes he can offer delivery once again in the fall. “We’re just working towards that. We just want to reestablish ourselves at a new location, as far as for the production, and then go from there,” he said.

Perez said he’s been selling his salsas at farmer’s markets, and it’s what’s helping him stay afloat. If all goes well with bringing back deliveries and finding a new location, Perez hopes to expand his business in the next year or two.

