Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New details are coming to light after a woman was shot to death at a north Phoenix trailer park late last week.

Just after 7 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of a shooting at a trailer park near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway. They arrived to find 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico sitting in a Ram pickup truck, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. She died a short time later. Police later arrested 31-year-old Christian Ball on a weapons charge.

According to court documents, a friend of Ellico’s said the woman and Ball just broke up and she was in the process of moving out of his trailer. Her friend was with her helping her gather her things. The victim’s friend told investigators that before the shooting, all three people were inside the trailer as Ball was in the process of changing the locks. That’s when the witness said Ellico and Ball began arguing over possessions.

The friend said they left the trailer and that Ball began chasing Ellico in the driveway. Ball then reportedly retrieved a handgun from his car and pointed it at Ellico. Her friend said Ball then shot her in the chest, as she begged him not to.

Per court documents, Ellico’s friend helped her back inside her truck to take her to the hospital but said they couldn’t find her keys. Ball then reportedly got into his own car and rammed the truck, which was blocking the driveway, several times before leaving. The witness noticed that Ball was bleeding from the arm, but did not know how he had been injured. Police say there was a blood trail leading from inside the trailer to where Ball’s car had been parked.

Police later located Ball and he was treated for a stab wound to his left forearm. During an interview, he told investigators Ellico stabbed him inside the trailer and then chased him outside with the knife but didn’t elaborate on what happened when he got to his car. According to court documents, he didn’t want to incriminate himself, admitting that he had been to prison several times and was not allowed to own a gun. When asked about the gun used in the shooting, Ball told police he lost it and a backpack while walking through a wash after abandoning his car. Police found the car and a knife on the floorboard, but it’s unclear if the gun was recovered.

Ball was booked on a charge of weapon possession by a prohibited person. Additional charges relating to the homicide investigation will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

