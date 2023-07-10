Diamondbacks’ Drey Jameson seeking second opinion on UCL

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the All-Star break arrives, the Arizona Diamondbacks are currently tied for first in the NL West with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their current position in the season was not foreseen by anyone, as their 52-39 record remains one of the best in the league.

The D-backs have shown significant improvement this season, particularly with their bullpen which currently ranks 15th in the league in ERA (4.00). This is a noteworthy improvement from their 2022 bullpen ERA of 4.58, which ranked 25th in the league. Among the team’s standout performers in the bullpen this season is Drey Jameson, who has recorded 37 strikeouts in 40.2 innings and boasts an impressive 3.32 ERA.

However, things took a turn when the 25-year-old felt pain in his right elbow while he was on the mound against the Mets on July 6. After initially being placed on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation, the Diamondbacks moved Jameson to the 60-day IL on July 8, less than 24 hours after the initial IL stint.

“We asked a lot of him,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “I just had a brief conversation with him. He feels like there’s something he could have done better... I feel like there’s something I could have done better. Everybody’s taking responsibility. But ultimately, it’s on my watch, and I don’t like it. We need to figure out a way to prevent injuries for any of our guys.”

The Diamondbacks are looking at Jameson’s ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), the ligament typically repaired in Tommy John Surgery. If Jameson’s UCL needs to be repaired, he’ll be out for at least a year, if not more.

For the time being, Jameson’s spot on the roster will go to Tyler Gilbert. Gilbert, 29, is famously known for throwing a no-hitter in his first career start.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.