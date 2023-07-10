D-backs’ Gallen named NL starting pitcher in MLB All-Star Game, Carroll batting 8th

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen will be the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, MLB announced on Monday. The 27-year-old has had a remarkable year, pitching to a 3.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 118.1 innings pitched, and is now the third D-backs pitcher to start an All-Star Game.

Gallen is now part of an exclusive club, joining Diamondbacks legends Randy Johnson (2000, 2001) and Curt Schilling (2002) as the only D-backs in team history to start an All-Star Game.

Gallen learned of his assignment last week and has been keeping it a secret from everyone, even his family. “It’s been a whirlwind really,” Gallen said. “This is something I dreamed of as a kid, so for it to come to fruition is everything and more.”

The Milk Man is making a special delivery.@zacgallen23 gets the starting nod for tomorrow's #AllStarGame! pic.twitter.com/yY8QQcfwNH — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 10, 2023

He will face Gerrit Cole from the Yankees, the American League’s starting pitcher. It’s worth noting that the starting pitchers for both the Yankees and the Diamondbacks give a nod to the past, specifically the 2001 All-Star Game when Roger Clemens of the Yankees faced off against Johnson of the D-backs.

The Diamondbacks’ star rookie Corbin Carroll will be starting in left field and batting eighth for the National League. Carroll was voted an All-Star Game starter on June 29. Geraldo Perdomo and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will serve as National League reserves.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will start at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be televised on FOX.

