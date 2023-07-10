Your Life
Chandler teen awarded Congressional Award Gold Medal

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager from Chandler has been awarded the high honor of a Congressional Award gold medal in Washington, D.C.

Leena Khattab came to Arizona’s Family on Monday to talk about the experience. This kind of award is something people put in many hours of dedication to be even considered for nomination. “During COVID, I was tutoring kids virtually all across Arizona...[I participated in] volleyball, tennis, and track...[and I] explored a different part of the world,” she said.

To earn a gold medal, teens and young adults ages 13-and-a-half until age 24 must commit to 90 hours of volunteer service, 45 hours of personal development, and 45 hours of physical fitness all over six months. Individuals must also conduct three days of exploration. You can read more about the medal requirements here.

Several teens participated in the ceremony from across the U.S., but Khattab was the only representative from Arizona.

“It was really, really good. We saw different parts of [the Capitol],” she said. “I didn’t realize it was so big!”

Her upcoming plans are to study biomedical engineering at Arizona State University and to pursue dentistry afterward.

