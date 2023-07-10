Arizona attorney general Kris Mayes’ Chief of Staff resigns

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The state Attorney General’s Office has announced that one of Kris Mayes’ top aides is resigning.

In an announcement made Monday morning, Mayes’ office said that Chief of Staff Amy Love is resigning effective end of day on Aug. 7. Details surrounding Love’s departure haven’t been released and at this time, it’s unclear who might replace Love.

“Amy Love is an exceptional public servant, and I thank her for her service to the Attorney General’s Office and the State of Arizona,” said Mayes in a prepared statement. “I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more. Check back for updates.

