Arizona AG Kris Mayes warns of ‘hostage loads’ moving company scam

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning Arizonans of a new moving company scam that is ripping off residents and holding belongings hostage.

Mayes said in a press release that “hostage loads” scams are becoming more prevalent in the state and involve a moving company giving a customer a low estimate, then increasing the price once items are loaded into the mover’s truck. If the customer doesn’t pay the higher price, the mover will hold the belongings hostage and even drive away with the items.

“Movers who unlawfully take consumers’ property hostage are essentially thieves masquerading as movers,” Mayes said. “Arizona law does not allow moving companies to take property hostage illegally. Consumers who face this situation should immediately call law enforcement.”

Under Arizona’s Hostage Load Law, movers are prohibited from demanding payment or refusing to deliver items unless the movers comply with certain statutory requirements. Mayes advises getting help from law enforcement if you are the victim of a hostage hold.

Mayes has these tips to avoid being scammed during an in-state move:

Research moving companies before signing a contract: check the company’s complaint history, online reviews, and reputation with the Better Business Bureau.

Get moving quotes in writing: get at least three written estimates and beware of extremely low estimates, which may indicate that the company could demand more money later.

Ask about all possible charges and additional fees: moving companies may charge for travel time, packing materials, gas, or having to walk up and down stairs.

Do not pay cash or a large deposit before the move.

Move valuable items yourself, like cash, electronics, jewelry, medications, medical equipment, and bank records.

Do not sign blank or incomplete documents: get copies of everything you sign. Untrustworthy movers can insert unapproved terms or fees into blank spaces on documents.

If you believe you’re a victim of consumer fraud, you can file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office or contact the Consumer Information and Complaints Unit in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, and outside of the metro Phoenix area at (800) 352-8431.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.