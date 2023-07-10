Your Life
Airline passenger finds blood, fecal matter on carpet beneath his seat

Habib Battah is shown trying to clean up the blood from his cat carrier on an Air France flight last month.(Courtesy Habib Battah/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Air France is investigating after a man on a flight a last month made a gruesome discovery.

The carpet at his feet was soaked with blood and fecal matter.

It happened as Habib Battah was flying from Paris to Toronto. He was with his wife and their cats.

The strap of the cat carrier is shown with blood stains.
The strap of the cat carrier is shown with blood stains.(Source: Habib Battah/CNN)

Battah said he noticed a foul odor coming from the footwell under their seats, which is where the cat carrier was.

Battah got on his hands and knees to check on the cats and take a closer look.

That’s when he realized the carpet had a large wet dark stain. It had soaked the cat carrier.

The crew told Battah that a day earlier, a passenger had suffered a hemorrhage on the plane.

A cleanup had been ordered, but it’s not clear if the floor was ever cleaned.

Battah’s flight was full, so he and his wife could not move seats.

Air France said in a statement it regrets the situation.

Battah said Air France called him three days later.

The airline offered to have the cats washed and a $500 voucher. He declined.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

