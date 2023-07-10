3 Arizona Lottery winners win big; $1 million ticket sold in Peoria over the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three Arizona Lottery players won some seriously big bucks over the weekend across The Pick, Powerball, and Mega Millions!

The Pick’s winner landed $1 million Saturday night on a ticket sold at a Peoria Albertsons. Saturday’s numbers were: 10-11-24-34-37-38.

While one person who chose their luck at Powerball landed $50,000 Saturday night on a ticket sold at the Last Stop Travel Center in White Hills. The winning numbers were: 7-23-24-32-43-18

A third and final winner struck gold on a Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 that was purchased at a Phoenix QuikTrip on Friday! The winning numbers were: 08-10-17-55-66-03.

The combined jackpots for both Powerball and Mega Millions has now surpassed $1 billion.

The next jackpot for Mega Millions is anticipated to sit at $480 million for Tuesday’s drawing. Get your $2 tickets before 6:59 p.m. on Tuesday! In the meantime, the Powerball jackpot is expected to be $675 million for Monday’s draw. You have until 7:59 p.m. to buy your $2 tickets for that drawing.

