3 Arizona Lottery winners win big; $1 million ticket sold in Peoria over the weekend

Three very lucky Arizona Lottery players are taking home some big bucks after this weekend's...
Three very lucky Arizona Lottery players are taking home some big bucks after this weekend's drawings.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three Arizona Lottery players won some seriously big bucks over the weekend across The Pick, Powerball, and Mega Millions!

The Pick’s winner landed $1 million Saturday night on a ticket sold at a Peoria Albertsons. Saturday’s numbers were: 10-11-24-34-37-38.

While one person who chose their luck at Powerball landed $50,000 Saturday night on a ticket sold at the Last Stop Travel Center in White Hills. The winning numbers were: 7-23-24-32-43-18

A third and final winner struck gold on a Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 that was purchased at a Phoenix QuikTrip on Friday! The winning numbers were: 08-10-17-55-66-03.

The combined jackpots for both Powerball and Mega Millions has now surpassed $1 billion.

The next jackpot for Mega Millions is anticipated to sit at $480 million for Tuesday’s drawing. Get your $2 tickets before 6:59 p.m. on Tuesday! In the meantime, the Powerball jackpot is expected to be $675 million for Monday’s draw. You have until 7:59 p.m. to buy your $2 tickets for that drawing.

