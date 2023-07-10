Your Life
2023 MLB Draft: D-backs select three players on first day

Stanford infielder Tommy Troy scores on a walk against Texas in the first inning of an NCAA...
Stanford infielder Tommy Troy scores on a walk against Texas in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)(Josie Lepe | AP)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks splashed on the first day of the 2023 MLB Draft, selecting two position players and a two-way player from Clemson.

With the 12th overall pick, the D-backs chose Tommy Troy, a talented shortstop from Stanford. Troy achieved an outstanding .394/.478/.699 slash line with 17 home runs and 17 steals in 293 plate appearances. His contributions played a significant role in helping Stanford reach the College World Series for the third consecutive year.

“I knew there was definitely a possibility there and I really wanted it to happen, so I couldn’t be happier right now,” Troy told reporters on Sunday. “I grew up playing a bunch of tournaments in Arizona, and I would always love going to Diamondbacks games.”

Gino Groover, a third baseman from NC State, was chosen by the D-backs as the No. 48 pick in the MLB Draft. Groover had an impressive season with a .332/.430/.546 line and 13 home runs. Although he can play various positions, the D-backs prefer him at third base, according to Ian Rebhan, the director of amateur scouting. However, scouts have noted that Groover is considered a below-average defender, as reported by Baseball America.

“You hear the term a lot about being a low-maintenance stroke,” Rebhan said. “When you get into pro ball, you’re facing really good competition, I think those things matter. It’s the simplicity and the contact skills and the way the ball comes off the bat. I think there’s a chance for power there, too.”

With the No. 64 overall pick and the D-backs’ final pick on Sunday, the D-backs selected two-way player Caden Grice from Clemson. Grice was announced as a pitcher, though, signaling the Diamondbacks will use him primarily as a pitcher. He posted a 3.35 ERA on the mound with 101 strikeouts in 78 innings.

The draft will proceed on Monday with Rounds 3-10 and conclude on Tuesday with the final ten rounds. Both days will begin at 11 a.m.

