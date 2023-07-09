Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman hospitalized after being rescued from 7-foot hole in Prescott Valley

It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.
It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a hole in Prescott Valley on Sunday afternoon.

First responders with Arizona Fire and Medical were called about a woman trapped inside a 7-foot hole. Crews arrived and performed a technical rope rescue to pull her out of the hole, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown. It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index.
Places with the fastest growing home prices in Maricopa County, AZ
The crash happened on I-17 near Thunderbird Road.
One person arrested after 6-car crash on I-17 in north Phoenix
Investigators say two cars collided near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:30 a.m.
One person hospitalized after 2-car crash in north Phoenix
31-year-old Christian Ball has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was...
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in north Phoenix

Latest News

On average, we get 21 days of 110 degrees plus a year in Phoenix. So far this year, we’ve had...
First Alert Weather: Streak of 110-degree days continues for metro Phoenix
The Pilot fire burning northeast of Wikieup has grown to over 16,000 acres as of Friday, July 7.
Pilot Fire burns over 32,000 acres near Wikieup; 0% containment
12 people displaced after 2 homes catch fire near 67th and Thomas Road
The Arizona State Forestry said a horse trailer caught fire, which spread to wildland around...
Lanes reopen after brush fire shut down I-17 near Cordes Lakes