Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Two-car crash in Phoenix sends four to the hospital

Two were taken in critical condition.
Two were taken in critical condition.(Live 5/File)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people are in the hospital after a two-car crash that happened late Saturday night in northwest Phoenix.

Phoenix Police responded to reports of a crash near 43rd and Peoria Avenues around 10:45 p.m. Phoenix and Glendale firefighters responded to the scene and found that one woman needed to be rescued from her vehicle. All four were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix Police Department is investigating, and no further details are available.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index.
Places with the fastest growing home prices in Maricopa County, AZ
Investigators say two cars collided near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:30 a.m.
One person hospitalized after 2-car crash in north Phoenix
The bobcat was released back into the wild with no injuries.
Driver finds bobcat stuck under car hood while driving to work in Gila Bend
31-year-old Christian Ball has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was...
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in north Phoenix
The mother said she’s not anti-gun but has concerns about how someone with severe mental health...
Scottsdale mother pushes for stricter gun rental process after son’s suicide

Latest News

One firefighter has been hospitalized.
Double house fire burns in west Phoenix; firefighter hurt
It's going to be a scorching week ahead!
First Alert Weather brings hot temperatures to continue this week
He was taken to a nearby hospital.
Man gets stuck in desert tortoise hole in north Phoenix
The crash happened on I-17 near Thunderbird Road.
One person arrested after 6-car crash on I-17 in north Phoenix