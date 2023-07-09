Two-car crash in Phoenix sends four to the hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people are in the hospital after a two-car crash that happened late Saturday night in northwest Phoenix.

Phoenix Police responded to reports of a crash near 43rd and Peoria Avenues around 10:45 p.m. Phoenix and Glendale firefighters responded to the scene and found that one woman needed to be rescued from her vehicle. All four were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix Police Department is investigating, and no further details are available.

