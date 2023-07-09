Your Life
Tanker Fire burning outside Payson fully contained

The right lane of State Route 87 is closed due to the blaze.(Toekneeinaz)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tanker Fire burning just outside Payson is fully contained, Tonto National Forest officials announced on Sunday morning.

As of Sunday morning, damage to State Route 87 has caused a full right lane closure starting about six miles outside Payson. Drivers are asked to expect delays. Crews were working diligently in the area alongside USFS and Hellsgate Firefighters. On Saturday night, crews had the fire contained at just under 13 acres.

The fire originally started due to a vehicle accident that happened on Friday around 6 p.m. Payson Fire Department officials say a car collided with a tanker truck carrying 8,600 gallons of gasoline, and the fire spread into nearby brush. Firefighters decided to let the gas burn off before attacking the flames. No injuries were reported to residents or first responders.

On Saturday, the northbound lane of State Route 87 was closed where the tanker trunk burned and damaged part of the road. The Arizona Department of Transportation is providing updates to drivers in the area by calling 511.

The photo below was shared with us from social media by Eric Aguiar:

The right lane of State Route 87 is closed due to the blaze.(Eric Aguiar)

