Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Texas shooting

FILE - Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a deadly shooting.
(MGN)
By Kristin Rodin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - An overnight shooting in Amarillo, Texas, left two people dead and five injured, KFDA reports.

Around 12:54 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to an events center after reports of a shooting with multiple people injured.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a fight broke out at a party. Sometime during the fight, someone started shooting.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south Amarillo that left two people dead and five people injured.

One person died at the scene and the other deceased victim died at the hospital as a result of their injuries. The five injured victims are expected to recover, authorities say.

The deceased victims have been identified as 32-year-old Semagea Smith and 28-year-old Dequincton Taylor.

No arrests have been made.

