One person arrested after 6-car crash on I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say one person is in custody following a multi-car pileup on a busy north Phoenix freeway early Sunday morning. DPS says the collision involving six vehicles happened just before 3 a.m. on Interstate 17 near Thunderbird Road.

Troopers confirmed some people were taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear how many. One driver was arrested for suspected impairment. No names have been released.

The crash happened on I-17 near Thunderbird Road. (Arizona's Family)

Southbound I-17 was closed at Thunderbird Road for several hours but has since reopened. For more traffic alert updates, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.