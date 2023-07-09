Your Life
One person arrested after 6-car crash on I-17 in north Phoenix

The crash happened on I-17 near Thunderbird Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say one person is in custody following a multi-car pileup on a busy north Phoenix freeway early Sunday morning. DPS says the collision involving six vehicles happened just before 3 a.m. on Interstate 17 near Thunderbird Road.

Troopers confirmed some people were taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear how many. One driver was arrested for suspected impairment. No names have been released.

Southbound I-17 was closed at Thunderbird Road for several hours but has since reopened. For more traffic alert updates, click or tap here.

