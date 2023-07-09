(Stacker) - Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end takes a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.

Satiating the U.S.’s on-the-go lifestyle and car-centric infrastructure were the likes of McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and others. In recent years, some Americans have grown more conscious of just how unhealthy some fast food options are. Newer options have cropped up to meet the new demand for cleaner, healthier fast food. Rather than hoping for people to change their minds and return to their greasy burgers and salty fries, legacy restaurants pivoted to introduce healthier, plant-based options, often to rousing success.

Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast-food chains in Arizona using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Note that chains are ranked by the number of locations in Arizona in 2021. Since many restaurants have shuttered during the pandemic, these figures are expected to differ from the current actual count. Fast food, fast casual, and coffee chains were considered for the list. Data were available for 13,248 restaurants in Arizona, of which 6,164 are chain restaurants.

#20. Papa Murphy’s

Locations: 50

#18 (tie). KFC

Locations: 58

#18 (tie). Arby’s

Locations: 58

#17. Papa Johns Pizza

Locations: 67

#16. Carl’s Jr.

Locations: 68

#15. Dunkin

Locations: 83

#14. Chipotle Mexican Grill

Locations: 88

#13. Sonic DriveIn

Locations: 89

#12. Dairy Queen

Locations: 91

#11. Little Caesars

Locations: 94

#10. Panda Express

Locations: 101

#9. Wendy’s

Locations: 106

#8. Domino’s Pizza

Locations: 116

#7. Pizza Hut

Locations: 142

#6. Jack in the Box

Locations: 167

#5. Starbucks

Locations: 168

#4. Burger King

Locations: 180

#3. Taco Bell

Locations: 183

#2. McDonald’s

Locations: 280

#1. Subway

Locations: 423

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.