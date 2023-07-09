Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Most common fast food chains in Arizona

Number one is going to surprise you!
Number one is going to surprise you!
By Stacker
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Stacker) - Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end takes a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.

Satiating the U.S.’s on-the-go lifestyle and car-centric infrastructure were the likes of McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and others. In recent years, some Americans have grown more conscious of just how unhealthy some fast food options are. Newer options have cropped up to meet the new demand for cleaner, healthier fast food. Rather than hoping for people to change their minds and return to their greasy burgers and salty fries, legacy restaurants pivoted to introduce healthier, plant-based options, often to rousing success.

Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast-food chains in Arizona using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Note that chains are ranked by the number of locations in Arizona in 2021. Since many restaurants have shuttered during the pandemic, these figures are expected to differ from the current actual count. Fast food, fast casual, and coffee chains were considered for the list. Data were available for 13,248 restaurants in Arizona, of which 6,164 are chain restaurants.

#20. Papa Murphy’s

  • Locations: 50

#18 (tie). KFC

  • Locations: 58

#18 (tie). Arby’s

  • Locations: 58

#17. Papa Johns Pizza

  • Locations: 67

#16. Carl’s Jr.

  • Locations: 68

#15. Dunkin

  • Locations: 83

#14. Chipotle Mexican Grill

  • Locations: 88

#13. Sonic DriveIn

  • Locations: 89

#12. Dairy Queen

  • Locations: 91

#11. Little Caesars

  • Locations: 94

#10. Panda Express

  • Locations: 101

#9. Wendy’s

  • Locations: 106

#8. Domino’s Pizza

  • Locations: 116

#7. Pizza Hut

  • Locations: 142

#6. Jack in the Box

  • Locations: 167

#5. Starbucks

  • Locations: 168

#4. Burger King

  • Locations: 180

#3. Taco Bell

  • Locations: 183

#2. McDonald’s

  • Locations: 280

#1. Subway

  • Locations: 423

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index.
Places with the fastest growing home prices in Maricopa County, AZ
Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
Investigators say two cars collided near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:30 a.m.
One person hospitalized after 2-car crash in north Phoenix
The bobcat was released back into the wild with no injuries.
Driver finds bobcat stuck under car hood while driving to work in Gila Bend
31-year-old Christian Ball has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was...
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in north Phoenix

Latest News

The right lane of State Route 87 is closed due to the blaze.
Tanker Fire burning outside Payson fully contained
Two were taken in critical condition.
Two-car crash in Phoenix sends four to the hospital
One firefighter has been hospitalized.
Double house fire burns in west Phoenix; firefighter hurt
It's going to be a scorching week ahead!
First Alert Weather brings hot temperatures to continue this week