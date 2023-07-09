Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

How the heat wave in Arizona impacts allergies

Some common symptoms you may experience with these high pollen levels include a runny, itchy or...
Some common symptoms you may experience with these high pollen levels include a runny, itchy or congested nose, sneezing, red eyes and itchy ears and throat.(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As temperatures continue to rise in the Valley, so do certain pollens, which can cause problems for some Arizona residents. “When it’s hot and dry that’s when they get into the air. When they get into the air that’s when it gets into your nose and that when you have nasal congestion,” said Dr Sanjay Patel, an Allergist with Desert Center for Allergy and Chest Disease.

When conditions are as hot and dry as they are this July in the Valley, Dr. Patel said pollen from mold thrives. “The way they reproduce is they put spores in the air and they like to do that when it’s really hot.” This time of year, grasses can also cause problems.

If you are suffering during this string of First Alert Weather days, Dr. Patel said there are a few things you can keep in mind. Doing yard work stirs pollen into the air around you, especially when cutting the grass. “Cutting that grass will bring it up into the air and to your nose. If you are working outside in the soil and leaves those will also pick things up into the air.”

The brutal heat wave hitting Arizona can take a serious and dangerous toll on the body.

With the heat, you may be tempted to hang your clothes up to dry; however, pollen can travel hundreds of miles in the air and end up right on whatever you leave out. “Your clothes will collect all those spores and pollen on them and you could end up wearing them all day long.”

Dr. Patel said if you are sensitive to these types of summer pollens, you may want to shower before bed to get it all off you before you sleep. Some common symptoms you may experience with these high pollen levels include a runny, itchy or congested nose, sneezing, red eyes and itchy ears and throat.

To help ease these symptoms, Dr. Patel recommends you talk with your doctor about the best treatments for you.

Extreme heat doesn't just impact your physical body but it can be hard on your mental health as well. Experts have tips to help with your mental state.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
Anthony Jay Rios, Jr., 21, died in a shootout with an officer Thursday night, Glendale police...
Glendale police ID suspect killed during shootout with officer
The bobcat was released back into the wild with no injuries.
Driver finds bobcat stuck under car hood while driving to work in Gila Bend
The tragic accident happened Thursday morning in Cottonwood.
Toddler dies after accidentally being run over by mother in Cottonwood, deputies say
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction

Latest News

How the extreme heat affects our bodies
Being out in the heat can be dangerous if you're not prepared.
How the extreme heat wave in Arizona is impacting our physical health
How the extreme heat can take a toll on your mental health
The extreme heat impacts not only the body but the mind as well.
Psychologist: Extreme heat can impact mood and mental health