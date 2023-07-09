Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather: Streak of 110-degree days continues for metro Phoenix

It's going to be a scorching week ahead!
It's going to be a scorching week ahead!(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern across the state, making today the 10th day in a row we have had a high temperature at or above 110 degrees. With excessive heat in the forecast, we could break the record for the longest streak of consecutive 110-degree days. The record was 18 days back in 1974. On average, we get 21 days of 110 degrees plus a year in Phoenix. So far this year, we’ve had 13 of those days.

Hotter temperatures are expected during the second half of next week, along with increasing moisture giving a chance for isolated showers and storms in the higher terrain. The subtropical ridge currently positioned across southern Mexico will continue to shift northward throughout the week and will leave us with hot and above-average temperatures (the average for this time of the year is 107 degrees).

Southerly flow will bring a slight amount of monsoonal moisture into the southern half of Arizona, though the chance for any activity remains low for the Valley. However, if there are any outflows, we could see gusty winds and patchy blowing dust. With this increase in moisture, and very hot temperatures, overnight lows could stay above 90 degrees because there will be less cooling possible.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

DOWNLOAD NOW

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index.
Places with the fastest growing home prices in Maricopa County, AZ
Investigators say two cars collided near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:30 a.m.
One person hospitalized after 2-car crash in north Phoenix
31-year-old Christian Ball has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was...
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in north Phoenix
The bobcat was released back into the wild with no injuries.
Driver finds bobcat stuck under car hood while driving to work in Gila Bend

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day brings scorching heat all week long
It's going to be a scorching week ahead!
First Alert Weather brings hot temperatures to continue this week
Heat wave continues to bring 110+ temperatures to Arizona
Excessive heat continues for the next 7 days in Arizona