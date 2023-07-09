First Alert Weather: Streak of 110-degree days continues for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern across the state, making today the 10th day in a row we have had a high temperature at or above 110 degrees. With excessive heat in the forecast, we could break the record for the longest streak of consecutive 110-degree days. The record was 18 days back in 1974. On average, we get 21 days of 110 degrees plus a year in Phoenix. So far this year, we’ve had 13 of those days.

Hotter temperatures are expected during the second half of next week, along with increasing moisture giving a chance for isolated showers and storms in the higher terrain. The subtropical ridge currently positioned across southern Mexico will continue to shift northward throughout the week and will leave us with hot and above-average temperatures (the average for this time of the year is 107 degrees).

Southerly flow will bring a slight amount of monsoonal moisture into the southern half of Arizona, though the chance for any activity remains low for the Valley. However, if there are any outflows, we could see gusty winds and patchy blowing dust. With this increase in moisture, and very hot temperatures, overnight lows could stay above 90 degrees because there will be less cooling possible.

