First Alert Weather brings hot temperatures to continue this week

It's going to be a scorching week ahead!
By Paul Horton
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The heat wave continues as high pressure will bring temperatures expected above 110 degrees over the next seven days. We’ve now had nine days in a row with temperatures above 110 degrees, the hottest being 116 degrees on July 3.  We could hit the record of 18 days straight with high temps above 110 degrees.

Expect mostly sunny and hot conditions Sunday, with a high near 112 in Phoenix. The Excessive Heat Warning continues through next Sunday, so ensure you stay safe if you have to be outdoors. Because of the ridge of high pressure to the southeast, it could filter in enough moisture for isolated showers and storms in the southeastern portion of the state by the middle of the week.

Around Tuesday, the subtropical ridge will build westward through the end of the week and bring even hotter temperatures across the lower deserts (around 115 Wednesday through the weekend).

