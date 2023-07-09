Family displaced after kitchen fire rips through Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A family of four is without a home after a kitchen fire quickly spread and destroyed their house Saturday afternoon.

Crews from Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria fire departments were called to a house fire near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road around 3 p.m. after a Phoenix police officer saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. Firefighters arrived and quickly attacked the flames. The fire was contained and did not spread to any nearby homes.

A man was treated for minor smoke inhalation but refused to go to the hospital. No firefighters were injured, and an investigation is underway to determine what sparked the fire. A crisis team is assisting the family.

