Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Family displaced after kitchen fire rips through Phoenix home

A man was treated for minor smoke inhalation but refused to go to the hospital. No firefighters...
A man was treated for minor smoke inhalation but refused to go to the hospital. No firefighters were injured.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A family of four is without a home after a kitchen fire quickly spread and destroyed their house Saturday afternoon.

Crews from Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria fire departments were called to a house fire near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road around 3 p.m. after a Phoenix police officer saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. Firefighters arrived and quickly attacked the flames. The fire was contained and did not spread to any nearby homes.

A man was treated for minor smoke inhalation but refused to go to the hospital. No firefighters were injured, and an investigation is underway to determine what sparked the fire. A crisis team is assisting the family.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
Anthony Jay Rios, Jr., 21, died in a shootout with an officer Thursday night, Glendale police...
Glendale police ID suspect killed during shootout with officer
The bobcat was released back into the wild with no injuries.
Driver finds bobcat stuck under car hood while driving to work in Gila Bend
The tragic accident happened Thursday morning in Cottonwood.
Toddler dies after accidentally being run over by mother in Cottonwood, deputies say
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction

Latest News

The 20-acre fire is burning along the freeway near milepost 264.
Lanes reopen after brush fire shut down I-17 near Cordes Lake
The Excessive Heat Warning continues through next Sunday, so ensure you stay safe if you have...
First Alert Weather: Excessive heat continues for the next 7 days in Arizona
He was taken to a nearby hospital.
Man gets stuck in desert tortoise hole in north Phoenix
No suspects have been found.
Man shot at north Phoenix apartment complex