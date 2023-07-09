Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Double house fire burns in west Phoenix; firefighter hurt

One firefighter has been hospitalized.
One firefighter has been hospitalized.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are working to extinguish a double house fire in west Phoenix that sparked early Sunday morning.

Phoenix Fire officials responded to reports of a fire in a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 6:30 a.m. According to firefighters, the flames appear to have sparked in the garage area, potentially with a car catching fire and spreading into the home.

According to firefighters, large debris piles were contributing to the blaze. The flames then spread to the home next door.

One firefighter has been hospitalized.
One firefighter has been hospitalized.(Arizona's Family)

Both houses have significant damage, but everyone was able to self-evacuate. One firefighter has been taken to the hospital with minor burns to his upper extremities, and no residents were injured.

Twelve people have been displaced due to the blaze.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index.
Places with the fastest growing home prices in Maricopa County, AZ
Investigators say two cars collided near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:30 a.m.
One person hospitalized after 2-car crash in north Phoenix
The bobcat was released back into the wild with no injuries.
Driver finds bobcat stuck under car hood while driving to work in Gila Bend
31-year-old Christian Ball has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was...
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in north Phoenix
The mother said she’s not anti-gun but has concerns about how someone with severe mental health...
Scottsdale mother pushes for stricter gun rental process after son’s suicide

Latest News

Two were taken in critical condition.
Two-car crash in Phoenix sends four to the hospital
It's going to be a scorching week ahead!
First Alert Weather brings hot temperatures to continue this week
He was taken to a nearby hospital.
Man gets stuck in desert tortoise hole in north Phoenix
The crash happened on I-17 near Thunderbird Road.
One person arrested after 6-car crash on I-17 in north Phoenix