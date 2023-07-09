Double house fire burns in west Phoenix; firefighter hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are working to extinguish a double house fire in west Phoenix that sparked early Sunday morning.

Phoenix Fire officials responded to reports of a fire in a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 6:30 a.m. According to firefighters, the flames appear to have sparked in the garage area, potentially with a car catching fire and spreading into the home.

According to firefighters, large debris piles were contributing to the blaze. The flames then spread to the home next door.

One firefighter has been hospitalized. (Arizona's Family)

Both houses have significant damage, but everyone was able to self-evacuate. One firefighter has been taken to the hospital with minor burns to his upper extremities, and no residents were injured.

Twelve people have been displaced due to the blaze.

