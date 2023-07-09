Brush fire closes southboound lanes of I-17 near Cordes Lakes

CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A new brush fire has closed parts of a major freeway for drivers heading to and from northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

The Cross Fire has shut down the southbound lanes of I-17 near Cordes Lakes between State Route 89 and State Route 196. The 5-acre fire is burning along the freeway near milepost 264. The Arizona State Forestry says multiple engines and helicopters are on the scene to battle the blaze.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes. There is no estimated time of reopening.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.