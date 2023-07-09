Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona nonprofit gives baby gifts to expecting military families

On Saturday, the Military Assistance Mission (MAM) hosted their Baby Bundle Bash to provide baby gifts to expecting military families.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:56 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona nonprofit is helping those who serve our country as they welcome a new life into the world. On Saturday, the Military Assistance Mission (MAM) hosted their Baby Bundle Bash to provide baby gifts to expecting military families.

The quarterly event was held in north Phoenix for five military families. With the support of other organizations, MAM gave each family a car seat with two bases for each parent’s car, a year’s supply of diapers, a pack ‘n play, and several donated items, including blankets and baby outfits.

“There can be something, a Murphy’s Law that will hit. You can’t make you car payment, you have to choose between getting the air conditioner fixed, or food and we want to be there to help with that,” said Margy Bons, founder and CEO of MAM.

MAM provides financial assistance and morale aid to Arizonans serving in the military, their families, and wounded heroes. Around 2,500 military members and their families benefit from MAM’s programs, such as the Baby Bundle Bash, Operation Holiday Giving and Seats for Soldiers.

To learn more about the Military Assistance Mission, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
Anthony Jay Rios, Jr., 21, died in a shootout with an officer Thursday night, Glendale police...
Glendale police ID suspect killed during shootout with officer
The bobcat was released back into the wild with no injuries.
Driver finds bobcat stuck under car hood while driving to work in Gila Bend
The tragic accident happened Thursday morning in Cottonwood.
Toddler dies after accidentally being run over by mother in Cottonwood, deputies say
The general manager used an AirTag to track down the crooks.
Sun City West golf course GM recovers members’ stolen clubs, authorities make arrests

Latest News

Arizona nonprofit gives baby gifts to expecting military families
A man was treated for minor smoke inhalation but refused to go to the hospital. No firefighters...
Family displaced after kitchen fire rips through Phoenix home
The Arizona State Forestry said a horse trailer caught fire, which spread to wildland around...
Lanes reopen after brush fire shut down I-17 near Cordes Lake
The Excessive Heat Warning continues through next Sunday, so ensure you stay safe if you have...
First Alert Weather: Excessive heat continues for the next 7 days in Arizona