Arizona nonprofit gives baby gifts to expecting military families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona nonprofit is helping those who serve our country as they welcome a new life into the world. On Saturday, the Military Assistance Mission (MAM) hosted their Baby Bundle Bash to provide baby gifts to expecting military families.

The quarterly event was held in north Phoenix for five military families. With the support of other organizations, MAM gave each family a car seat with two bases for each parent’s car, a year’s supply of diapers, a pack ‘n play, and several donated items, including blankets and baby outfits.

“There can be something, a Murphy’s Law that will hit. You can’t make you car payment, you have to choose between getting the air conditioner fixed, or food and we want to be there to help with that,” said Margy Bons, founder and CEO of MAM.

MAM provides financial assistance and morale aid to Arizonans serving in the military, their families, and wounded heroes. Around 2,500 military members and their families benefit from MAM’s programs, such as the Baby Bundle Bash, Operation Holiday Giving and Seats for Soldiers.

