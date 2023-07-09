Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

19-year-old accused of shooting her mother in the head

Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence. Police say she shot her mother in the head.(KGNS)
By Ruben Villarreal and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A 19-year-old Texas woman is behind bars after police say she shot her 50-year-old mother in the head.

Police responded to a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a Laredo residence. The suspect, 19-year-old Crystal Lissette Mar, was found a few blocks away from where the shooting happened, KGNS reports.

Police say Mar was found with a 40-caliber handgun.

Her mother, 50, is alive and is being treated at a local hospital. According to police, she was alert and speaking to officers.

Mar was charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence.

The police department’s Crimes Against Persons section is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index.
Places with the fastest growing home prices in Maricopa County, AZ
Investigators say two cars collided near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:30 a.m.
One person hospitalized after 2-car crash in north Phoenix
The bobcat was released back into the wild with no injuries.
Driver finds bobcat stuck under car hood while driving to work in Gila Bend
31-year-old Christian Ball has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was...
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in north Phoenix
The mother said she’s not anti-gun but has concerns about how someone with severe mental health...
Scottsdale mother pushes for stricter gun rental process after son’s suicide

Latest News

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday,...
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem.
Police said an unknown suspect opened fire toward a group of people early Sunday morning in the...
Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Shooting in Downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Cleveland Police: 9 people injured in shooting
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall