Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
Anthony Jay Rios, Jr., 21, died in a shootout with an officer Thursday night, Glendale police...
Glendale police ID suspect killed during shootout with officer
The tragic accident happened Thursday morning in Cottonwood.
Toddler dies after accidentally being run over by mother in Cottonwood, deputies say
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near 8th Street and Bell...
Teen boy dead after shooting at north Phoenix apartment
The bobcat was released back into the wild with no injuries.
Driver finds bobcat stuck under car hood while driving to work in Gila Bend

Latest News

The mother said she’s not anti-gun but has concerns about how someone with severe mental health...
Scottsdale mother pushes for stricter gun rental process after son’s suicide
Accused teen killer has violent criminal history, shady business past
How the extreme heat affects our bodies
Mother wants change at Scottsdale shooting range after son's suicide