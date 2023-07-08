Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

SUV driver reportedly fires at Tempe police while speeding away from traffic stop

The driver hasn't been found yet.
The driver hasn't been found yet.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An SUV driver reportedly sped away from a traffic stop and shot at a Tempe police sergeant early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., a Tempe sergeant saw the driver attempt multiple dangerous traffic maneuvers and tried to stop the vehicle. During the stop, he stuck his arm out of the window and fired in the direction of the sergeant before taking off, investigators said.

The SUV was later found in an apartment complex near 65th Avenue and Greenway Parkway with the help of Scottsdale Police Department officers. However, the driver wasn’t inside. He has not been identified or located.

No officers were injured in the pursuit or the initial shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
Anthony Jay Rios, Jr., 21, died in a shootout with an officer Thursday night, Glendale police...
Glendale police ID suspect killed during shootout with officer
The tragic accident happened Thursday morning in Cottonwood.
Toddler dies after accidentally being run over by mother in Cottonwood, deputies say
The bobcat was released back into the wild with no injuries.
Driver finds bobcat stuck under car hood while driving to work in Gila Bend
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction

Latest News

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to bring hot and dry weather to Arizona this...
Hot weekend for AZ
31-year-old Christian Ball was arrested after the shooting.
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in north Phoenix
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near 8th Street and Bell...
Teen boy dead after shooting at north Phoenix apartment
The shooting happened at a home near Center Street and Brown Road.
Fight over Xbox ends with man shooting brother, Mesa police say