SUV driver reportedly fires at Tempe police while speeding away from traffic stop

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An SUV driver reportedly sped away from a traffic stop and shot at a Tempe police sergeant early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., a Tempe sergeant saw the driver attempt multiple dangerous traffic maneuvers and tried to stop the vehicle. During the stop, he stuck his arm out of the window and fired in the direction of the sergeant before taking off, investigators said.

The SUV was later found in an apartment complex near 65th Avenue and Greenway Parkway with the help of Scottsdale Police Department officers. However, the driver wasn’t inside. He has not been identified or located.

No officers were injured in the pursuit or the initial shooting.

