Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in north Phoenix

31-year-old Christian Ball was arrested after the shooting.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was shot and killed in a north Phoenix trailer park on Friday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting just after 7 a.m. in a trailer park near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway. When they arrived, 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced deceased.

Investigators learned she was involved in an argument with 31-year-old Christian Ball when he was cut with a blade. He then reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Ellico. He has since been found by Phoenix police and arrested on various charges, including prohibition possession.

