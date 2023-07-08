Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was shot and killed in a north Phoenix trailer park on Friday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting just after 7 a.m. in a trailer park near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway. When they arrived, 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced deceased.

Investigators learned she was involved in an argument with 31-year-old Christian Ball when he was cut with a blade. He then reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Ellico. He has since been found by Phoenix police and arrested on various charges, including prohibition possession.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.