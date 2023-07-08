Scottsdale mother pushes for stricter gun rental process after son’s suicide

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale mother is pushing for change after she felt it was too easy for her son, who was suffering from mental health issues, to rent a gun at a local gun range and then turn it on himself. “I don’t want this to happen to another family,” said the mother.

She said her son’s life spiraled out of control while he lived across the country. After losing his job, relationship and continued battles with mental health, he moved back in with her to try and get his life back on track. She felt he had improved but still had mental health struggles.

Things took a dark turn when he went to run an errand but instead walked into the gun range nearby. “He wasn’t in his right mind, he needed help, but he easily went to that gun range, rented a gun and turned it on himself.”

C2 Tactical released this statement:

“We are shocked and heartbroken at the actions taken by a guest on Thursday, July 6. We value the safety and wellbeing of each guest and employ safety officers at each range, many with military and law enforcement backgrounds, to ensure this is a protected environment for everyone.”

This mother said she’s not anti-gun but has concerns about how someone with severe mental health issues can rent one at a gun range.

The process is different than buying a gun. Arizona’s Family spoke with Arizona gun rights activist and communications director for Arizona Citizens Defense League, Charles Heller, about the process gun ranges take. He said it can vary from place to place. “You present them your ID, they show you the rules, they ask if you have any convictions. There’s a number of questions you have to check off, and then they’ll rent you the gun. They also talk to you about safety at the range,” said Heller.

This mother feels the process to rent at the range should be the same as buying a gun. She felt her son wouldn’t have passed that background check. “He lied on the application probably (at the gun range). He went in there and got a gun.”

Heller said the gun community takes these tragic incidents seriously. “The National Shooting Sports Foundation has a program for retail sales to spot signs of depression. They have every right to refuse a sale or refuse a rental. Sometimes you can’t tell if someone is depressed and wants to do themselves harm when you rent them the gun.”

If you’re struggling, know you aren’t alone. Help is available:

National 24-Hour Crisis Hotlines

Phone

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988 (call or text)

National Substance Use and Disorder Issues Referral and Treatment Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

Text

Text the word “HOME” to 741741

Arizona Statewide Crisis Hotline:

Phone

1-844-534-4673 (HOPE)

Text

4HOPE (44673)

