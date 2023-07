MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of places with the fastest-growing home prices in Maricopa County, AZ using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2022 to May 2023. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. Data was available for 33 cities and towns in Maricopa County, AZ.

#30. Paradise Valley, AZ

1-year price change: -1.4% (-$41,946)

5-year price change: +83.9%

Typical home value: $3,015,353

#29. New River, AZ

1-year price change: -5.1% (-$37,231)

5-year price change: +63.4%

Typical home value: $687,121

#28. Buckeye, AZ

1-year price change: -7.7% (-$32,892)

5-year price change: +64.8%

Typical home value: $394,832

#27. Scottsdale, AZ

1-year price change: -4.0% (-$31,961)

5-year price change: +64.7%

Typical home value: $764,073

#26. Tonopah, AZ

1-year price change: -7.6% (-$30,791)

5-year price change: +77.6%

Typical home value: $374,363

#25. Gilbert, AZ

1-year price change: -4.8% (-$27,589)

5-year price change: +56.4%

Typical home value: $547,328

#24. Goodyear, AZ

1-year price change: -5.3% (-$26,359)

5-year price change: +54.9%

Typical home value: $469,193

#23. Litchfield Park, AZ

1-year price change: -4.5% (-$24,491)

5-year price change: +63.7%

Typical home value: $519,059

#22. Apache Junction, AZ

1-year price change: -6.3% (-$24,336)

5-year price change: +76.4%

Typical home value: $362,541

#21. Anthem, AZ

1-year price change: -4.3% (-$24,313)

5-year price change: +50.4%

Typical home value: $544,136

#20. Maricopa, AZ

1-year price change: -6.2% (-$23,688)

5-year price change: +66.9%

Typical home value: $360,878

#19. Rio Verde, AZ

1-year price change: -2.8% (-$23,688)

5-year price change: +64.4%

Typical home value: $815,290

#18. Surprise, AZ

1-year price change: -5.3% (-$23,529)

5-year price change: +55.5%

Typical home value: $424,380

#17. Phoenix, AZ

1-year price change: -5.2% (-$22,166)

5-year price change: +66.6%

Typical home value: $404,818

#16. Chandler, AZ

1-year price change: -4.2% (-$21,843)

5-year price change: +53.0%

Typical home value: $502,221

#15. Fountain Hills, AZ

1-year price change: -3.4% (-$21,504)

5-year price change: +56.3%

Typical home value: $612,085

#14. Mesa, AZ

1-year price change: -4.7% (-$20,457)

5-year price change: +61.4%

Typical home value: $419,255

#13. Peoria, AZ

1-year price change: -4.1% (-$20,137)

5-year price change: +55.7%

Typical home value: $471,547

#12. Tolleson, AZ

1-year price change: -5.0% (-$20,136)

5-year price change: +82.8%

Typical home value: $383,790

#11. Glendale, AZ

1-year price change: -4.8% (-$19,953)

5-year price change: +60.9%

Typical home value: $392,161

#10. Waddell, AZ

1-year price change: -3.5% (-$18,969)

5-year price change: +67.0%

Typical home value: $529,144

#9. Avondale, AZ

1-year price change: -4.2% (-$17,001)

5-year price change: +59.7%

Typical home value: $389,377

#8. Tempe, AZ

1-year price change: -3.2% (-$14,829)

5-year price change: +57.1%

Typical home value: $453,315

#7. El Mirage, AZ

1-year price change: -3.8% (-$13,832)

5-year price change: +61.4%

Typical home value: $346,521

#6. Sun City, AZ

1-year price change: -4.4% (-$13,645)

5-year price change: +65.6%

Typical home value: $293,001

#5. Sun City West, AZ

1-year price change: -3.2% (-$12,813)

5-year price change: +56.2%

Typical home value: $385,059

#4. Youngtown, AZ

1-year price change: -3.7% (-$11,472)

5-year price change: +68.9%

Typical home value: $298,104

#3. Wickenburg, AZ

1-year price change: -1.6% (-$8,531)

5-year price change: +76.4%

Typical home value: $511,190

#2. Guadalupe, AZ

1-year price change: +2.3% (+$4,918)

5-year price change: +75.5%

Typical home value: $221,180

#1. Gila Bend, AZ

1-year price change: +6.6% (+$10,365)

5-year price change: +105.8%

Typical home value: $166,738

This story has been shared from Stacker.com. The original story can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.