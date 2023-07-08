Your Life
One person hospitalized as Glendale firefighters work to extinguish house fire

One person has been hospitalized.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a house fire that broke out on Saturday morning.

Two people were injured in the blaze, and one was taken to a nearby hospital. No firefighters have been injured. Glendale Fire crews say that the house had a significant amount of items stored around it, so when they arrived at the scene there was a significant amount of fire already inside and around the building.

No firefighters were hurt.
(Arizona's Family)

Heavy smoke can be seen surrounding the home.

