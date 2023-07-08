Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

One person hospitalized after 2-car crash in north Phoenix

Investigators say two cars collided near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:30 a.m.
Investigators say two cars collided near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:30 a.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is hospitalized after a crash in north Phoenix on Saturday morning. Investigators say two cars collided near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:30 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection of 19th and Northern Avenue is shut down. It’s unknown when the road will reopen. Officers are working to find out what led up to the collision.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
Anthony Jay Rios, Jr., 21, died in a shootout with an officer Thursday night, Glendale police...
Glendale police ID suspect killed during shootout with officer
The tragic accident happened Thursday morning in Cottonwood.
Toddler dies after accidentally being run over by mother in Cottonwood, deputies say
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
The coyotes have eaten animals, and fruit from Webb’s garden.
Pack of coyotes ‘terrorize’ central Phoenix neighborhood

Latest News

There's no word regarding injuries.
Crews working to extinguish housefire in Glendale
The mother said she’s not anti-gun but has concerns about how someone with severe mental health...
Scottsdale mother pushes for stricter gun rental process after son’s suicide
Accused teen killer has violent criminal history, shady business past
How the extreme heat affects our bodies