One person hospitalized after 2-car crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is hospitalized after a crash in north Phoenix on Saturday morning. Investigators say two cars collided near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:30 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection of 19th and Northern Avenue is shut down. It’s unknown when the road will reopen. Officers are working to find out what led up to the collision.

