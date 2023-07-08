Your Life
Man shot at north Phoenix apartment complex

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex left a man injured on Saturday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., officers were called out to the shooting at the Northern Palms Apartments near 29th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspects have been found. Police are working to find out what led up to the shooting.

