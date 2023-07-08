Man gets stuck in desert tortoise hole in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after falling into a desert tortoise hole in north Phoenix on Saturday afternoon, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire officials were called to a confined space rescue just after 11 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Jomax Road. When crews arrived, they learned that a man was trying to clear things out of a hole that was dug up by a turtle when he somehow got stuck inside it in the process. Firefighters were able to get him out and took him to a hospital with minor injuries.

