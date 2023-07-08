Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man gets stuck in desert tortoise hole in north Phoenix

He was taken to a nearby hospital.
He was taken to a nearby hospital.(Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD))
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after falling into a desert tortoise hole in north Phoenix on Saturday afternoon, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire officials were called to a confined space rescue just after 11 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Jomax Road. When crews arrived, they learned that a man was trying to clear things out of a hole that was dug up by a turtle when he somehow got stuck inside it in the process. Firefighters were able to get him out and took him to a hospital with minor injuries.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
Anthony Jay Rios, Jr., 21, died in a shootout with an officer Thursday night, Glendale police...
Glendale police ID suspect killed during shootout with officer
The tragic accident happened Thursday morning in Cottonwood.
Toddler dies after accidentally being run over by mother in Cottonwood, deputies say
The bobcat was released back into the wild with no injuries.
Driver finds bobcat stuck under car hood while driving to work in Gila Bend
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction

Latest News

No suspects have been found.
Man shot at north Phoenix apartment complex
Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index.
Places with the fastest growing home prices in Maricopa County, AZ
It goes all weekend long!
Mad Monster Party brings screams to Glendale all weekend long
The driver hasn't been found yet.
SUV driver reportedly fires at Tempe police while speeding away from traffic stop