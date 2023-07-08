Mad Monster Party brings screams to Glendale all weekend long

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Make your worst nightmares come to life at Mad Monster Party at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel!

“It’s called a party for a reason! It’s just a nonstop party, really!” said Peter J. Morton with Mad Monster Party. On Saturday, the party goes from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be character meet and greets, signings, and photos all day long. You can get your tickets here!

M3gan’s actress Amie Donald, who did the bodywork for the film released earlier this year, joined Arizona’s Family’s Alaina Kwan on the exhibitor hall floor with some epic dance moves made popular by the movie.

