Hot weekend for AZ

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9am for Saturday, 07/08/23.
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a First Alert weather day with a hot Saturday ahead. Look for morning temperatures in the 70s and 80s, warming to 113 degrees this afternoon. Clear skies are expected with 5-15 miles per hour winds. Breezy and dry weather is expected across the state.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley through next Sunday. High pressure over New Mexico and West Texas keeps Arizona hot and dry, but next week that ridge is forecast to strengthen and reposition itself over Arizona. That will increase temperatures and help develop a southerly flow that brings in monsoon moisture. At this point, it doesn’t look like there is enough moisture to bring rain or storms to the Valley. Still, Southern Arizona will see some isolated showers this weekend, and mountain communities will have a slight chance throughout next week of isolated storms.

Temperatures will likely climb to about 116 degrees by Wednesday, which would tie the record high for that date. We’re also likely to stay above 110 degrees for our afternoon highs through next weekend, which would come close to our longest streak of hot temperatures on record for Phoenix.

