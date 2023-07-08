First Alert Weather: Excessive heat expected for the next 7 days in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - High pressure will continue this heat wave across Arizona, with high temperatures expected above 110 degrees over the next seven days. We’ve now had nine days in a row with temperatures above 110 degrees, the hottest being 116 degrees on July 3.

Expect mostly sunny and hot conditions Sunday, with a high near 112 in Phoenix. The Excessive Heat Warning continues through next Sunday, so ensure you stay safe if you have to be outdoors. Because of the ridge of high pressure to the southeast, it could filter in enough moisture for isolated showers and storms in the southeastern portion of the state by the middle of the week.

Around Tuesday, the subtropical ridge will build westward through the end of the week and bring even hotter temperatures across the lower deserts (around 115 Wednesday through the weekend).

Low temps will also be warm in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With the ridge building, it will allow for the southerly flow to bring in some, but very little, monsoonal moisture into southern Arizona and with the daytime heating, we could see a couple of isolated showers and storms pop up across southeastern parts of Arizona. If this does happen, there is the chance for outflow boundaries from these storms which could bring some dust toward the Valley but would mainly bring impacts across Pinal County.

