Fight over Xbox ends with man shooting brother, Mesa police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his brother over a fight about an Xbox on Friday night.

Investigators say before 8 p.m., 30-year-old Lucas Edens and his brother began fighting over the video game console at a home near Center Street and Brown Road. Edens grabbed a gun and shot his brother in the foot, police said. He then barricaded himself inside a storage shed.

Tempe SWAT arrived at the scene and was able to take Edens into custody. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Edens is facing two felony charges. The investigation is ongoing.

