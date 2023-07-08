Armed robber steals cash from Mesa toy store with kids inside

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Jarring moments were caught on camera at a Mesa toy store when an armed crook robbed the place with kids inside during the middle of the day earlier this year. It happened on April 16 at the store on Brown Road near North Horne. Surveillance video from Silent Witness shows a few adults in the store with three kids playing in one of the aisles. At around 1:30 p.m., a man with a gun in his right hand comes into the screen and orders the customers on the other side of the store. The kids and adults are seen with their hands up.

The robber then goes over to the register and demands cash. The worker hands over a wad of cash. A man walks into the store during the robbery, and the suspect orders him over to where the other customers are. The worker hands over some cash and then raises his arms and shoulders as if to show he didn’t have any more money. The armed man takes the register and slams it on the counter, as coins go everywhere. The suspect eventually leaves the store.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-to-late-20s. 5′7″ to 5′9″, about 150-160 lbs and was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved orange shirt, a black baseball cap, a black head mask, a red banana, a black glove on his left hand and gray sneakers with a white stripe. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

