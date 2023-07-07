Woman seriously injured after being shot at north Phoenix trailer park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left a woman seriously hurt in north Phoenix Friday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., officers were called to a trailer park on Cave Creek Road, just north of Greenway Parkway. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the woman had been involved in an argument with another person before the shooting occurred. Detectives are now on scene, but no suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

