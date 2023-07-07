Wendy Rogers might have violated Arizona’s ‘revenge porn’ law

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Republican lawmaker who sponsored a bill this year attempting to block minors from watching online pornography may have violated the state’s revenge porn law after publicly posting sexually explicit images on Twitter.

Late Wednesday, Sen. Wendy Rogers re-posted a video containing sexual images of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, to her more than 300,000 followers on Twitter, a social media platform that allows adolescents from as young as 13 years old to sign up but allows adult content.

In re-tweeting the video, Rogers wrote, “It’s all here in black and white. Oh and apparently in NBC living color.”

Rogers, a Republican representing the Flagstaff area, has since removed the video, and GOP Senate President Warren Petersen, released a statement calling it a mistake. “[Rogers] didn’t realize those images were in that video until it was brought to her attention, and she immediately removed the video from her feed,” he said.

Removing the offensive video, which Arizona’s Family was prohibited from airing on TV, may not be enough to keep Rogers out of legal trouble, according to one local attorney. “It’s not a defense if she later took them down, which appears she has done,” Tom Ryan, a Valley lawyer, said. “Any more than it would be a defense. If you robbed a Circle K and later gave the money back, you don’t get to wipe out the robbery.”

Ryan said he thinks Rogers violated Arizona’s so-called revenge porn law, which makes intentionally disclosing a sexual picture of anyone without consent a criminal offense. Other lawyers who were contacted but unavailable for on-camera interviews said it would be a tough case to prosecute given the Bidens’ are a high-profile family and because explicit images of Hunter Biden are common on social media platforms.

Rogers is no stranger to controversy. Last year, she was censured by the state Senate following a pre-recorded speech she made for a white nationalist conference. During that speech, she called for people she viewed as enemies to be hanged from the gallows.

This year, Rogers pushed for legislation that would bar anyone from accessing online porn unless they were at least 18 years old. During a committee hearing, Rogers expressed her concerns about the ease with which minors can access pornography, calling it ”a scourge that is affecting impressionable minds.”

Rogers was unavailable for comment before publishing this story.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.