Waymo expands service area to cover uptown Phoenix, more of Scottsdale & downtown Mesa

FILE - Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrives in a Waymo self-driving vehicle on Dec. 16, 2022, at...
FILE - Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrives in a Waymo self-driving vehicle on Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix. Self-driving car pioneer Waymo announced Thursday, May 4, 2023, that its robotaxis will be able to carry passengers through most of the Phoenix area for the first time. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Self-driving rideshare service Waymo continues to grow across metro Phoenix, adding several popular destinations and expanding its reach into more of the East Valley.

Company officials say the new service area includes uptown Phoenix, McCormick Ranch and Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, and more of downtown Mesa. In total, Waymo says an additional 45 square miles has been added for a total of 225 square miles of the Valley now covered.

In addition, Waymo is touting several improvements to the self-driving vehicles’ software and that customers should expect an easier time getting picked up and dropped off. It’s the second expansion for the ridesharing service this year. Back in May, the company began serving most of central Phoenix and entered to cover Scottsdale, nearly all of Tempe and much more of Chandler.

“Waymo One is serving well over 10,000 trips per week to public riders, not including employees,” the company said in a news release.

Waymo is expected to be one of two autonomous providers anticipated to get the go-ahead from the California Public Utilities Commission to expand in 24/7 operations.

Waymo costs about the same as Uber or Lyft, but unlike those two services, there’s no surge pricing, so even at peak times, you pay the standard rate.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

