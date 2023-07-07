Your Life
Toddler dies after accidentally being run over by mother in Cottonwood, deputies say

The tragic accident happened Thursday morning in Cottonwood.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A toddler is dead after being run over in a tragic accident outside a home in Cottonwood.

Thursday morning, Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Western Drive after a mother reported that she accidentally ran over her young child. Investigators say the woman placed her 13-month-old, who was in a car seat, on the ground in what she believed was a safe space so she could reposition her car from a tight space. The car was parked in a gravel area next to the home and as the woman was moving it, deputies say the front tire caught the car seat’s canopy, causing the seat to fall backwards into the path of the car.

Medical personnel arrived to find the child with critical injuries. The toddler was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive.

The accident is under investigation.

